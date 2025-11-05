The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the anniversary of the birth of Sri Guru Nanak

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world are celebrating the birthday of Sri Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

A social reformer who lived in the 15th century, Sri Guru Nanak was a visionary, environmentalist, and philosopher. The teachings of the first Sikh Guru are grounded in the fundamental values of equality between men and women, compassion, mutual support, and respect. These principles are more relevant than ever in our diverse and pluralistic society.

Sikh Canadians have helped build the country we know and love today. The principle of seva in Sikhism reminds us all of the importance of helping those most in need in our communities.

I wish everyone celebrating Sri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab a day filled with joy, reflection and spiritual meaning. In the spirit of the first Sikh Guru's teachings, may we always promote a world of peace, harmony, and unity.

Gurpurab Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

