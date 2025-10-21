Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the celebration of Bandi Chhor Divas

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, the anniversary of the release of Hargobind Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru.

In 17th century India, 52 kings were unjustly imprisoned in the fortress of Gwalior, along with the Guru. When offered the chance to be released, the Guru demanded that the imprisoned kings be released as well. For Hargobind Ji, personal freedom had no value if it could not be shared. While Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji and the 52 sovereigns were eventually released, this courageous act stands as a powerful testament to the strength of solidarity and justice, values that continue to be celebrated during the Bandi Chhor Divas festival and remain deeply held today.

Here in Canada, nearly 800,000 Sikhs join communities around the world in celebrating Bandi Chhor Divas. As they light diyas (oil lamps) in their homes and decorate gurdwaras (Sikh temples), they also reflect on the principles of equality and compassion, values we hold dear as Canadians.

Sikhism's foundation in service to others reminds us that, by including and supporting those around us, we can build a stronger, more united Canada.

I wish peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone celebrating Bandi Chhor Divas."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

