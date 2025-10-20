Government of Canada issues statement to mark Diwali

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today and tomorrow, we join Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities in Canada and beyond in celebrating Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

As one of the most widely observed festivals in India and by Indian diasporas around the world, Diwali is a time for family and friends to gather, exchange good wishes and light diyas, or oil lamps made of clay. These vibrant celebrations also feature fireworks, colourful works of art called rangolis adorning homes, and festive meals shared with loved ones.

Symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali is a celebration of hope. It reminds us that, no matter the hardships or challenges we may face, we have the strength to overcome them and continue working toward the common good.

I wish a joyful and vibrant Diwali to everyone celebrating here in Canada and around the world. It is through this mosaic of celebrations and traditions that our country grows stronger.

Shubh Diwali!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

