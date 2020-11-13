Statement by Minister Garneau on inaugural National Drone Safety Awareness Day

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, issued the following statement:

"Across Canada, drones play an important role in connecting communities with the resources they depend on, reaching hard to access rural and remote areas and helping in life saving search and rescue operations. They are quickly becoming part of an important economic sector in Canada, with significant potential to improve the lives of Canadians across the country.

"I am proud to recognize Canada's first annual National Drone Safety Awareness Day (Drone Safety Day). This day recognizes the exciting and innovative world of drones and the important role all drone pilots play in flying safely and keeping drones at a safe distance from people and other aircraft.

"As the popularity and responsibility of drone flying increases, Canada remains a strong advocate for the safe use of drones while encouraging innovation and economic growth in this sector. Our drone regulations balance practicality and the safe use of drones, which can create new opportunities for Canadians, and allow recreational and non-recreational drone pilots to safely access Canadian airspace.

"We are working closely with industry on pilot projects and Special Flight Operation Certificates for new and novel operations, and developing a regulatory framework to allow for more beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations.

"Our government looks forward to continuing to work together with communities and industry to develop the full potential that these exciting new technologies can offer Canadians."

