Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic faiths in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic faiths in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter. As one of the most sacred days of the Orthodox Christian faith, this is an occasion for families and loved ones to gather and spend quality time together. This year, as we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrations will take place virtually or in accordance with local public health guidelines, yet I have no doubt that it will be just as joyous.

Together, let's also take this time to celebrate the important contributions that the many Christian communities have made to Canadian society. At this time of rejoicing and reflection on the importance of the Christian teachings of compassion and kindness, let us reflect on how we all benefit from the diversity, openness, and inclusion that are central to Canada's values.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone celebrating, a very happy Easter. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

