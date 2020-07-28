Statement by Minister Blair of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

OTTAWA, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today issued the following statement:

"The tragedy that took place in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, 2020 devastated families, friends and communities. Canadians deserve answers to how such a tragedy could occur.

This situation requires that our governments work diligently with all those affected by this tragedy to bring forward the critical answers, and to ensure an event such as this will never happen again.

We have heard calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia Members of Parliament for more transparency.

The Government of Canada is now proceeding with a full Public Inquiry, under the authority of the Inquiries Act R.S.C., 1985, into the tragedy that occurred on April 18th and 19th. This will include the power to summon witnesses, and require them to:

give evidence, orally or in writing, and on oath or, if they are persons entitled to affirm in civil matters on solemn affirmation; and



produce such documents and things as the commissioners deem requisite to the full investigation of the matters into which they are appointed to examine.

Through these additional authorities, it is our sincere hope that the terrible tragedy of April 18th and 19th will be fully examined and that all relevant facts and evidence will be made public.

The Honourable J. Michael MacDonald, the Honourable Anne McLellan, and Leanne Fitch have once again agreed to assist in this Public Inquiry and will serve as Commissioners.

We continue to work with the government of Nova Scotia on the path forward."

