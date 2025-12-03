Statement by Minister Ali on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"Today, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we recognize the contributions of persons with disabilities across the federal public service and reaffirm our commitment to advancing accessibility. This day highlights that accessibility is not only a legal obligation, but a shared responsibility that strengthens our institutions and the services we deliver to Canadians.

I am also pleased to share the sixth annual update on Nothing Without Us: An Accessibility Strategy for the Public Service of Canada. This year's update, titled Advancing employment for persons with disabilities: Progress update on the Accessibility Strategy (2025), highlights progress since 2019, including the hiring of nearly 7,000 persons with disabilities, surpassing our original commitment by 40%. Initiatives such as the GC Workplace Accessibility Passport are helping employees get the tools and supports they need to succeed in the workplace. The update points to the importance of using data and lived experience to guide decisions, measure progress and address persistent barriers.

While progress is evident, persons with disabilities remain underrepresented and workplace barriers persist. Continued leadership from deputy heads, combined with the collective efforts of all public servants, will be essential to advance the Accessible Canada Act, strengthen a culture of accessibility, and promote inclusion.

Our goal is ambitious but achievable, a barrier-free public service and a more inclusive Canada by 2040. When we work together on accessibility it benefits everyone, strengthens our institutions, and ensures we reflect the people we serve.

