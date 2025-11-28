OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, published the Government of Canada's first public AI Register that provides Canadians with information about where and how AI is being used within the federal government.

The Register marks an important milestone in the ongoing implementation of the federal public service's AI Strategy, which guides AI adoption across federal institutions. It also aligns with the government's commitment to modernize public services, strengthen productivity, and ensure every public dollar delivers the greatest value for Canadians. By giving institutions a clearer view of AI activity across government, the Register will serve as an additional tool to support planning, reduce duplication, and to help departments identify opportunities to work more efficiently.

This initial version includes key details such as the purpose and description of each system, its intended or current use, whether it was built in house or by a vendor, as well as other details. To ensure the Register continues to meet public expectations, public consultations will be conducted with Canadians in 2026 to gather feedback and refine its design and usability. This improved version will then be updated regularly by federal institutions.

The Register currently includes input from 42 institutions and features over 400 systems where AI is currently being explored, developed, implemented, or deployed. These systems span early research and proof-of-concept projects to fully deployed tools supporting operations and service delivery. It draws on existing government data validated by departments and agencies.

This initiative reflects Canada's commitment to the responsible adoption of AI, governed by clear values, ethics, and rules, and to maintaining global leadership in public sector artificial intelligence. It also reflects our focus on building a more modern, digitally enabled public service--one that uses technology responsibly to improve operations, strengthen decision-making, and deliver high-quality results for Canadians.

Quote

"Artificial intelligence is transforming governments, and we are committed to providing Canadians with information about how it is being used to support programs and services. The AI Register is an important step in building public trust and ensuring the responsible use of AI across the federal public service."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The AI Register is part of the Government of Canada's AI Strategy for the federal public service.

The Register is available on the Open Government Portal, the Government of Canada's central platform for sharing government data and information openly.

AI has been in use in the Government of Canada for decades, with systems dating as far back as 1994.

The Register excludes AI that is embedded within low-risk commercial products, such as virtual assistants or spell checkers.

Associated Links

Follow us

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Matthieu Perrotin, Director of Issues and Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]