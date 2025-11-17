OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, launched the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge under Canada's 2025 G7 Presidency.

The Challenge, which runs from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, brings together experts and innovators from across the G7 and European Union (EU) to develop practical AI solutions to make citizen centric public services faster and more efficient.

The Challenge begins with a two-week intensive competition, called Rapid Solution Labs, to advance the responsible use of AI for public services. Teams or individuals will tackle real public sector challenges by developing practical, scalable AI solutions that can be adopted across governments worldwide--supported by expert advisors.

Successful participants could be eligible for up to $10,000 CAD in funding to support their proposals, and up to $100,000 CAD in total funding could be available to support promising solutions.

This international effort welcomes participants from G7 and EU countries who are interested or working in AI, policy, or interdisciplinary fields, including students, researchers, public servants, as well as members of civil society, academia, and industry.

The Rapid Solution Labs open today and run until December 1, 2025. A showcase of selected participants and funding announcements will take place in early 2026.

Visit Canada.ca/ai-grand-challenge to get involved!

"In this fast-paced global climate, Canada's new government is committed to leveraging responsible AI to address real challenges. The G7 GovAI Grand Challenge Rapid Solution Labs will harness the expertise of international innovators to create trusted AI solutions for governments with measurable, meaningful benefits for Canadians."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

"Through its expertise and leadership, Canada plays a pivotal role in shaping global norms and organizing collective action around AI. The G7 GovAI Grand Challenge is a valuable opportunity to exchange innovative ideas and build on our long-standing partnerships to advance the responsible use of AI for public services. We are actively pursuing cooperative work to advance our national competitiveness and resilience as well as shared prosperity."

- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

At the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, member countries committed to advancing responsible AI adoption in the public sector.

The Challenge is supported by the G7 AI network (GAIN), made up of AI adoption experts, convened and chaired by Canada as 2025 G7 President.

Up to $100,000 CAD is available in total funding. 10 selected participants could be eligible for up to $10,000 CAD in funding to support their proposals.

