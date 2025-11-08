PETTY HARBOUR-MADDOX COVE, NL, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada faces a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world. The rules-based international order and the trading system that powered Canada's prosperity for decades are being reshaped – hurting companies, displacing workers, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Cape Spear, Tom Osborne, met with the Harbour Authority and local stakeholders in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove to highlight Budget 2025's investments in projects that will help improve local infrastructure and build strong communities. Parliamentary secretary Osborne announced that the Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove Breakwater Installation project would benefit from a federal investment as part of the new Build Communities Strong Fund.

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. Our plan builds on Canada's strengths – world-class industries, skilled and talented workers, diverse trade partnerships, and a strong domestic market where Canadians can be our own best customers. We are creating an economy by Canadians, for Canadians.

We are building Canada Strong. This is a plan to build the major infrastructure, homes, and industries that grow our economy and create lasting prosperity. This is a plan that will protect our communities, our borders, and our way of life. This is a plan to empower Canadians with better careers, strong public services, and a more affordable life. We are building a stronger economy, so that Canadians can build their own future.

To do that, Canada's new government is delivering an investment budget. We are spending less on government operations – and investingmore in the workers, businesses, and nation-building infrastructure that will grow our economy. Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernize government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes a total of $60 billion in savings and revenues over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, productivity and competitiveness. These are the smart, strategic investments that will enable $1 trillion in total investments over the next five years through smarter public spending and stronger capital investment.

Countries across the world are facing global economic challenges – and Canada is no different. Budget 2025 is Canada's new government's plan to address these challenges from a position of strength, determination, and action. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves, as a people and a country. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quote

"The global uncertainty we are facing demands bold action to secure Canada's future. Budget 2025 is an investment budget. We are making generational investments to meet the moment and ensure our country doesn't just weather this moment but thrives in it. This is our moment to build Canada Strong and our plan is clear – we will build our economy, protect our country, and empower you to get ahead. When we play to our strengths, we can create more for ourselves than can ever be taken away."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"The people of Newfoundland and Labrador have a deep social and economic bond with the sea. By investing in important infrastructure like the Breakwater Installation in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove, the new Build Communities Strong Fund will help grow our economy and create good jobs for our communities."

- Tom Osborne, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Cape Spear, Newfoundland and Labrador

