OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Clerk of the Privy Council, on behalf of the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol (CEIPP) Panel, issued the following statement:

"Elections are the cornerstone of democracy, empowering citizens to shape the future through their vote. Exercising this democratic right is not only a privilege but a duty that sustains freedom and equality for all. Federal departments and national security agencies across the Government have been working diligently to protect our democracy and institutions from threats that aim to undermine our democratic and electoral processes. Their work is critical to securing Canada's democratic processes, and ensuring the safety and security of Canadians in the face of foreign interference and violent extremism threats directed at elections.

"As of March 23, 2025, Canada has entered into an election period, activating the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol (the Protocol). The Protocol is an impartial process for communicating with Canadians during the election period about interference that may threaten the integrity of elections. The Protocol is consistent with the Caretaker Convention, which calls on the Government to act with restraint while maintaining routine or urgent operations during the writ period.

"The Protocol calls for communication with Canadians, under exceptional circumstances, about incidents that could threaten Canada's ability to have a free and fair election. The Panel will make the decision on whether the threshold for a public announcement has been met based on information provided by Canada's national security agencies and other sources, taking into account various perspectives on national security, foreign affairs, democratic governance, and legal matters. We stand ready to communicate publicly as required and as appropriate during this election period so that Canadian voters remain informed. The non-partisan and impartial Panel must also consider Government actions to address threats to election integrity.

"Throughout the election period, the Panel will receive regular intelligence briefings from Canada's national security agencies. These briefings will be used to assess whether a threat or threats to Canada's election meets the threshold for a public announcement. The Panel must ensure that efforts to counter foreign or domestic interference in elections respect the right of Canadians to express their opinions during an election period. Outside of Panel communications, the Government will continue to update Canadians on other incidents that don't meet the threshold, but that we are monitoring.

"Under Canada's Plan to Protect Democracy, the Protocol complements the many mechanisms put in place by the Government of Canada to safeguard the 2025 General Election. This includes ongoing efforts by Canada's national security agencies to protect against all possible threats to Canada's democracy, as well as the work of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force. The SITE Task Force coordinates Government of Canada intelligence collection and analysis efforts concerning threats to Canada's federal election processes and it includes Global Affairs Canada's Rapid Response Mechanism Canada (RRM Canada), which monitors the digital information environment for foreign state-sponsored disinformation.

"But we can't do it alone. Protecting democracy requires a united and sustained effort from all orders of government, social media platforms, civil society, and citizens to uphold information integrity online throughout the electoral period. The Government of Canada is calling for a collaborative effort to protect information integrity in the general elections.

"It is also our shared responsibility to protect ourselves and each other from threats to our democracy. Protecting Democracy Toolkits were developed to help identify and build resilience to threats of disinformation and foreign interference, with tailored guidance for elected officials, public servants, and community leaders. These resources, alongside additional information from civil society organizations and federal partners, are available on the Protecting Democracy web page.

"I will continue to work with departments and agencies, and Elections Canada, to ensure Canadians remain confident in the strength and the resilience of our democracy."

