OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The N-word is a racial slur and it is hurtful, in English and in French. On the rare occasion where it is used by a media organization, it needs to be put in context in an effort to minimize the hurt it may cause.

In 2020, the repeated use of that word on a Radio-Canada radio program, while used in a journalistic context, was hurtful to some audience members and employees. Some of our journalists have expressed the view that this is solely an issue of free speech, but we all know that words can wound and need to be used with care. That is why we will apologize to the listener who filed a complaint. The use of this word is hurtful to many in our audience and to our own employees and for that, we are deeply sorry.

We are adding a warning to the program where it appears online so that listeners are prepared for what they may hear. Radio-Canada is launching an internal review to examine its policies and standards regarding language that can be hurtful.

We do these things because we believe it is the right thing to do, not because the CRTC tells us to. Since 2020, we have continued to evolve as we strive to better reflect contemporary Canada, both in our content and in our workforce.

We have listened carefully to a wide range of opinions on this issue; from journalists, from our employees including Black and racialized employees, and from the public. These are important and emotional discussions. Our mandate is to inform, enlighten and entertain Canadians. Sometimes our programs provoke and even offend, but as the public broadcaster we must take care to not be hurtful.

Our position on the N-word is clear. The CRTC did not ban the use of the word in its decision. Nonetheless, we consider that the CRTC has overstepped its authority with respect to the independence of the public broadcaster. Its decision of June 29 poses a threat because the Commission has attempted to give itself the power to interfere with journalistic independence. As the CRTC's own dissenting opinions have pointed out, the Commission does not have the authority or jurisdiction to make this decision and, in exercising its discretionary powers, it ignored the freedom of the press guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and in the Broadcasting Act. That was a serious error. We simply do not accept the CRTC's interference in journalism in Canada.

This is why, having taken all of the steps described above, we must appeal the CRTC's jurisdiction on matters that should rest with our news leaders. Journalistic independence is vital to all of us.

This in no way changes our firm commitment to support and encourage the voices of racialized journalists and to rededicate ourselves to culture change within CBC and Radio-Canada.

