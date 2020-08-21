Statement by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) regarding the tentative resolution to the strike at the Port of Montreal

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement today in response to news that the parties involved in the strike at the Port of Montreal have reached temporary agreement that will see business there resume.

"CME is pleased to learn that the Port of Montreal and two of its bargaining units have reached an agreement that will allow the port to resume operations at this critical time in Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19'' commented Dennis Darby, President CEO, "While the agreement is only temporary, it affords the parties time to reach a more permanent resolution while also enabling the port to quickly resume operations, including clearing the backlog created by the labour dispute, and allowing Canada's manufacturers to get their goods to markets at home and abroad.

"While we thank the unions and the federal and provincial governments for their efforts to come to an agreement, this dispute underscores the CME's position that Canada's ports and railways must be designated critical infrastructure to prevent shutdowns like this in the future. These disruptions serve only to undermine Canada's reputation as a reliable place to do business, at a time when we should be doing all that we can to attract investment and support our manufacturers and exporters."

ABOUT CME

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

For further information: Ady Stefan Calin, Manager, Communications & Branding, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, C: 514-293-3765 | [email protected] | @CME_MEC

Related Links

cme-mec.ca

