Statement by Canada's Catholic Sisters Regarding the Climate Emergency

Cette déclaration est également disponible en français.

CANADA-WIDE, Sept. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On this World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, leaders of Canada's 64 Congregations of Catholic Sisters are calling on the country's politicians to respond to the climate emergency declared by Parliament by taking concrete steps to avert it.

As Women Religious, caring for all of God's Creation is an essential part of our faith. The drastic changes to our climate brought on by the release of greenhouse gases pose the greatest threat to all living beings. Yet, not enough is being done to address it. In Laudato Si', Pope Francis points out that "reducing greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage and responsibility, above all on the part of those countries which are more powerful and pollute the most." (169)

For our part, we have taken robust action to combat the destruction of our planet and to care for our common home. Many of our Congregations have taken steps to:

Divest from fossil fuel portfolios to clean and renewable energy projects.

Eliminate single-use plastics.

Retrofit residential buildings, including solar, bio-thermal and renewable natural gas installations.

Commit to the Blue Communities project which entails treating water as a sacred resource and shared commons.

Plant trees in Canada and in the countries where our Missions exist.

and in the countries where our Missions exist. Compost, reduce and recycle.

Partner and provide support to community groups and movements committed to address the climate emergency.

We urge all politicians running in the upcoming federal election to acknowledge the climate emergency and to implement an immediate multilevel policy strategy for a just transition to ecologically sustainable living.

The actions to address the climate emergency should be concrete, justice-based and stripped of partisan politics. We invite political leaders to join us in caring for our common home by:

Keeping fossil fuels in the ground and ending subsidies to fossil fuel and plastic producers.

Redirecting investments and rapidly expanding the renewable energy economy, including investment in retraining for workers affected by job loss in fossil fuel production.

Continuing to hold companies to account by putting a cost against the greenhouse gas pollution they produce.

Coordinating an intensive and sustained public awareness effort to change attitudes and behaviours.

Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and developing climate emergency policies in line with the Indigenous knowledge and teachings.

We are facing an urgent and potentially irreversible threat to Earth. With so many others on the planet, we hope that politicians will show commitment, leadership and collective wisdom in the movement to protect our planet from destruction. This is the only way forward together.

UISG (International Union of Superiors General) is a worldwide organization of Superiors General of Institutes of Catholic Women Religious. It encourages dialogue and collaboration among Religious Congregations within the Church and larger society. This statement is a collaboration of all 64 Canadian members of the UISG.

Signatories:|

CONGRÉGATION / CONGREGATION VILLE / CITY, PROVINCE Antoniennes de Marie Chicoutimi, Québec Congrégation de Notre-Dame Montréal, Québec Dominicaines Missionnaires Adoratrices Québec, Québec Filles de la Providence St-Constant, Québec Filles de Marie-de-L'Assomption Campbellton, Nouveau Brunswick Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, Ontario Institut Notre-Dame du Bon-Conseil de

Montréal Montréal, Québec Les Dominicaines de la Trinité Shawinigan, Québec Les Missionnaires du Christ-Roi Montréal, Québec Les Sœurs de la Providence Montréal, Québec Missionnaires Notre-Dame des Anges Sherbrooke, Québec Missionnaires de l'Immaculée Conception Montréal, Québec Missionnaires Oblates du Sacré-Cœur et de

Marie-Immacuée Winnipeg, Manitoba Notre-Dame du Sacré-Coeur Dieppe, New Brunswick Oblates de Béthanie Québec, Québec Oblates Franciscaines de St-Joseph Montréal, Québec Our Lady's Missionaries Toronto, Ontario Petites Filles de Saint-François Montréal, Québec Petites Filles de Saint-Joseph Montréal, Québec Petites Franciscaines de Marie Baie-St-Paul, Québec Petites Soeurs de la Sainte-Famille Sherbrooke, Québec Religieuses Hospitalières de St-Joseph Montréal, Québec Servantes du Saint Cœur de Marie Montréal, Québec Servantes du Très Saint-Sacrement Sherbrooke, Québec Sisters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul Halifax, Nova Scotia Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate

Conception Saint John, New Brunswick Sisters of Mercy of Newfoundland St John's, Newfoundland Sisters of Mission Service Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Sisters of Providence of Saint Vincent de Paul Kingston, Ontario Sisters of Saint Joseph in Canada Hamilton, London, Pembroke,

Peterborough, Ontario Sisters of Saint Joseph of Sault Ste Marie North Bay, Ontario Sisters of Saint Joseph of Toronto Toronto, Ontario Sisters of Saint Martha of Antigonish Antigonish, Nova Scotia Sisters of Saint Martha of Prince Edward

Island Charlottetown, Prince Edward

Island Sisters of Social Service Toronto, Ontario Sœurs Augustines de la Miséricorde de Jésus Québec, Québec Soeurs de Charité de Saint-Louis Montréal, Québec Sœurs de Charité de St-Hyacinthe Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec Sœurs de l'Assomption de la Sainte-Vierge Québec, Québec Sœurs de l'Institut Jeanne d'Arc Ottawa, Ontario Sœurs de la Charité d'Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario Soeurs de la Charité de Montréal (Soeurs

Grises) Montréal, Québec Sœurs de la Charité de Québec Québec, Québec Soeurs de la Providence Montreal, Québec Soeurs de l'Assomption de la Sainte Vierge Nicolet, Québec Sœurs de Miséricorde Montréal, Québec Sœurs de Notre-Dame Auxiliatrice Rouyn-Noranda, Québec Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Bon Conseil Chicoutimi, Québec Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Sacré-Cœur Dieppe, Nouveau Brunswick Sœurs de Notre-Dame-du-Perpétuel-Secours St-Damien-de-Bellechasse,

Québec Soeurs de Sainte-Anne Lachine, Québec Sœurs de Sainte-Croix St-Laurent, Québec Sœurs de Sainte-Jeanne d'Arc Québec, Québec Soeurs de Sainte-Marthe de Saint-Hyacinthe Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec Sœurs de Saint-François d'Assise Québec, Québec Soeurs de Saint-Joseph de Saint-Hyacinthe Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec Sœurs de St-Joseph de St-Vallier Québec, Québec Sœurs des Saints Noms de Jésus et de Marie Longueuil, Québec Sœurs du Bon-Pasteur de Québec Québec, Québec Sœurs Notre-Dame du St-Rosaire Rimouski, Québec Sœurs Servantes de Notre-Dame Reine du

Clergé Lac-au-Saumon, Québec Ursuline Sisters of Chatham Chatham, Ontario Ursuline Sisters of Prelate Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Ursulines Québec, Québec

