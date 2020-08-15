Statement by AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard: Condolences following the passing of Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton

WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with deep emotion that the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) pays tribute today to Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton, who passed away last night. For several decades, Grand Chief Norton has been a prominent figure in the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, as well as in the life and history of his community and Nation, to which he always demonstrated his attachment, dedication, and loyalty.

On many occasions, the Mohawks of Kahnawake have chosen him to lead their Council. In particular, he was Grand Chief during the critical period experienced by his Nation in the summer of 1990, at a time when his leadership was instrumental on several occasions.

Grand Chief Norton holds a prominent place among the women and men who have maintained and enforced the values and traditions of the Mohawk Nation while ensuring its development. Grand Chief Norton's interventions at the table of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador have always been marked by insight and the search for consensus and have been greatly appreciated by all the Chiefs. It is on their behalf that I offer my most sincere sympathies to his family, the members of the Council, the people of Kahnawake and the great Mohawk Nation. We are losing a great leader whose wisdom will continue to inspire us all.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL

