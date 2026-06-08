Statement - Artificial intelligence should benefit everyone

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - In response to the Government of Canada's newly released national artificial intelligence strategy, the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, the Accessibility Commissioner, Christopher T. Sutton, and the Pay Equity Commissioner, Lori Straznicky, issue the following statement:

We welcome the Government of Canada's renewed commitment to equity and accessibility in "AI for All," Canada's new National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. As AI technologies continue to shape how services are delivered, decisions are made, and opportunities are distributed, Canada is uniquely positioned to lead on human rights in the digital age.

AI can transform lives by expanding access to medical care, accelerating scientific research, improving access to services, and helping address complex social challenges. However, these benefits are neither automatic nor evenly distributed. Where existing systemic discrimination, bias, and exclusion are embedded in data and systems design, AI systems replicate inequalities and existing barriers and excludes diverse communities.

The strategy recognizes that "technological progress and human dignity advance together." It commits Canada to an equitable approach to AI by reflecting the principles of the Accessible Canada Act, applying Gender-Based Analysis Plus, and recognizing the fundamental human right to privacy. We welcome this recognition, as well as the focus on safeguards against AI harms and the need for Indigenous leadership in shaping these technologies.

As the strategy is implemented, Canada must not only abide by existing human rights law – it should advance accessibility, gender equality, substantive equality, and the full enjoyment of human rights, not create or exacerbate harm. Canada must help ensure that AI development addresses the systemic barriers experienced by equity-deserving groups, including Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities, people with disabilities, and women in all their diversity. To achieve this, diverse communities must be appropriately represented in the data used to develop, train and evaluate AI systems, recognizing that exclusion from data leads to exclusion in outcomes. Human rights, accessibility, privacy, and equity considerations must be embedded throughout the procurement, design, development, deployment, and evaluation of AI systems as AI becomes increasingly integrated in information and communication technologies.

Strong oversight, clear regulatory alignment, proactive safeguards, and human rights impact assessment are required before AI systems are deployed in areas that affect people's access to services, benefits, employment, education, housing, health care, policing, or justice. It also requires attention to environmental justice and the community impacts of large-scale AI infrastructure, and the impacts of job losses. Canada cannot rely only on identifying harms after AI systems are already in use. Where harm does occur, accessible and effective redress mechanisms must be in place.

By embedding human rights at the core of Canada's AI governance and development, Canada can ensure that the benefits of AI are inclusive, available and shared by everyone.

Quotes

"Artificial intelligence must advance, not undermine, the enjoyment of human rights in Canada. We cannot wait to discover harms after the fact--strong oversight, proactive safeguards, and clear accountability are essential. Where harm from AI systems does occur, people must have access to effective redress mechanisms."

-- Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Human Rights Commission

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to be one of the most transformative accessibility tools of our generation. But innovation alone is not enough. As the Government of Canada implements its new AI Strategy, accessibility must be built in by design, not added as an afterthought. The lived experiences of people with disabilities must help shape how these technologies are designed, deployed, and governed. When accessibility is embedded by design, AI can help remove barriers rather than create them."

-- Christopher T. Sutton, Accessibility Commissioner

"Canada's new AI strategy presents an important opportunity to advance innovation while strengthening our commitment to fairness and equality. As we integrate AI across public and private sector systems and workplaces, we must ensure these technologies do not replicate or deepen existing systemic inequalities for women, in all of their diversity, and I am pleased to see the commitment in the strategy to addressing systemic barriers. Transparent design, inclusive data practices, and ongoing oversight will be essential to building AI systems that benefit all workers."

-- Lori Straznicky, Pay Equity Commissioner

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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