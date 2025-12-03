Statement: Advancing disability rights and building an accessible Canada starts with inclusion

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Christopher T. Sutton, Canada's Accessibility Commissioner, and Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Interim Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, issue the following statement:

Today, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Canadian Human Rights Commission celebrates the many ways people with disabilities strengthen our country. Their insights, leadership, creativity, and everyday contributions make Canada more vibrant, inclusive, and resilient.

This day is a reminder that accessibility and inclusion are fundamental human rights. Yet many people with disabilities still face significant barriers every day. The rising cost of living deepens these challenges, particularly for those experiencing poverty, unemployment, or homelessness.

Now more than ever, we all need to work together to remove these barriers and fight discrimination. Every person with a disability has the right to live with dignity, to take part and to fully belong in society. Canada should be a place where homes, workplaces, and public institutions are designed to be accessible for everyone.

Canada has committed to upholding the rights of people with disabilities under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Earlier this year, the UN reviewed Canada's progress. Alongside disability communities and advocates, we have raised concerns about long-standing inequalities and the need for stronger action. The UN's recommendations reinforced these calls and highlighted clear steps to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

As Canada's Accessibility Commissioner and as Canada's independent monitoring mechanism for this Convention, we urge governments, public institutions, communities, and individuals to help turn these commitments into meaningful change. Removing barriers and ensuring equal participation is a shared responsibility.

Achieving this requires meaningful engagement with disability communities in the principle of "Nothing without us". Every voice matters. We all have different experiences, and understanding many perspectives helps us to create better solutions. When people with disabilities lead the way, we build a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Let's work together to build a Canada where everyone can thrive and live with dignity.

Helpful links

Stay connected

Follow the Canadian Human Rights Commission on social media.

Follow the Accessibility Commissioner on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

Media contacts: Media relations, 613-943-9118, [email protected]