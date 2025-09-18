With equal pay, everyone benefits

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In honour of International Equal Pay Day, Lori Straznicky, Federal Pay Equity Commissioner, issues the following statement:

Today, on International Equal Pay Day, we reaffirm a simple but powerful truth: equal pay for work of equal value is a fundamental human right.

In Canada and around the world, women continue to earn less than men for the same work. The gap is even greater for Indigenous and Black women, racialized women, women with disabilities, and others who face systemic and intersectional barriers.

Closing this gap matters to everyone. When women are paid fairly, families are stronger, workplaces are more inclusive, and the economy grows. Pay equity is a driver of prosperity, dignity, and justice.

The gender pay gap is deeply rooted in historical and structural inequalities. Women are more likely to be concentrated in lower-paid, part-time and informal work, often without benefits or protections. They take on a disproportionate share of unpaid care work for family members. Many women face the "motherhood penalty," which includes lower wages, fewer promotions, and negative perceptions.

Addressing these inequities and closing the pay gap requires transformative change. We must challenge stereotypes, remove institutional barriers, and eliminate disparities. Additionally, we must develop stronger protections for workers, and insist that workplace practices promote equity and diversity.

Canada has already taken a step forward with the Pay Equity Act that requires federally regulated workplaces to close pay gaps in their organizations.

On this International Equal Pay Day, let us all commit to building workplaces where every individual is valued equally and compensated fairly, no matter their gender.

Together, we can carve a path forward—toward a future where pay equity is more than an aspiration, but instead a fundamental reality of equality for generations to come.

Related links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Bluesky and LinkedIn.

Watch us on YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

Media contacts: Media Relations, 613-943-9118, [email protected]