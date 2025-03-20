OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Federal Housing Advocate embarks on a new three-year mandate, she reflects on the need to address the housing crisis as one of the most pressing social and economic challenges facing the country and makes the following statement:

I'm honoured to have been re-appointed to a second mandate as Canada's Federal Housing Advocate until 2028. The first 30 days of my new mandate have reaffirmed the urgency of advancing the human right to adequate housing.

The housing crisis remains one of the most pressing social and economic challenges facing the country, requiring immediate and coordinated government action. My office continues to engage with rights holders, amplify the voices of people with lived experience, and push for meaningful accountability mechanisms to ensure that governments uphold their human rights obligations.

The affordability of housing is becoming increasingly uncertain, exacerbated by inflation and rising costs of living. In addition, ongoing trade tensions introduce further economic instability, making it harder for individuals and families to maintain housing security. These challenges underscore the need for future governments to take proactive interventions and long-term solutions that prioritize affordability, stability, and human rights in housing policies.

The federal government, and future governments, must continue to prioritize a human rights-based approach to housing and homelessness. The path forward must not only address the immediate needs of those in housing precarity but also create a sustainable, long-term strategy to ensure that every person in Canada has access to adequate housing. The housing and homelessness crisis is solvable, but only if policy decisions reflect the urgency and scale of the challenge. The government must be committed to a human rights-based approach, in alignment with the National Housing Strategy Act, that moves beyond temporary measures and short-term funding cycles.

While progress has been made, systemic barriers persist. The federal government's recent commitment of $250 million for human rights-based encampment responses is a step forward. We know that more must be done to ensure sustainable funding, policy coordination, and accountability mechanisms that protect the rights of those most affected by housing insecurity. These include by:

The federal government must strengthen its engagement with the accountability structures established under the National Housing Strategy Act (NHSA)

Implementing a Whole-of-Government Approach to housing as a human right

Investing in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis housing

Responding to the needs identified in the Advocate's reports

Strengthening the National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan

Housing Plan Shaping the next National Housing Strategy

Ensuring a sustainable funding commitment for the Office of the Federal Housing Advocate

As Canada moves forward in a more uncertain world, it must prioritize human-rights based approaches to housing and homelessness. The human right to adequate housing must be at the core of political decision-making, ensuring that future governments commit to sustainable, long-term solutions. The housing and homelessness crisis is solvable, and the path forward requires bold, rights-based policy choices that create lasting change.

A government that embraces these principles will not only uphold human rights but will also build a more just, equitable, resilient and prosperous society for all.

Related link

Full recommendations: A call to action – Canada must strengthen the human right to housing

Stay connected

Follow the Office of the Federal Housing Advocate on social media

SOURCE Office of the Federal Housing Advocate

Media contact: Office of the Federal Housing Advocate, [email protected]