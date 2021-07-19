The result of a first-ever agreement between ELNA and Cominar, the new healthcare facility will occupy 24,000 square feet in the shopping centre, serving the entire local community using leading-edge medical technology. It will include a family medicine group (FMG), urgent care, several specialty medical services with appointments covered by the RAMQ, as well as lab services, a private corporate medicine clinic, as well as esthetics and physical therapy clinics. As with other ELNA Medical operations, in-home and telemedicine services will also be available.

This new complex will maintain ELNA Medical's signature experience of easy and timely access to quality care, including preventive and personalized medicine, while leveraging advanced technology.

Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical said, "The addition of this new clinic to the ELNA network offers a greater range of high-quality care services to populations in the vicinity of Rockland Centre, in an ultra-modern and high-tech setting. Situating a medical complex within in a shopping centre is a thoroughly innovative concept; as there is a tendency today for such venues to redefine themselves, we are very proud to participate in our own way to a transformation that is beneficial for the population."

"We're really excited to bring ELNA Medical and Rockland Centre together. ELNA is Canada's largest network of primary and specialty healthcare clinics," affirmed Sébastien Dubois, Vice President, Leasing - Retail at Cominar. "We are certain that this new offering within Rockland Centre will enhance our guest experience while ensuring another successful operation for ELNA Medical in Quebec. This new medical complex will definitely be a highlight of our work to diversify use and turn our shopping centres into everyday destinations. In fact, this additional service will give more than 25,000 visitors a year the opportunity to take advantage of other services, retailers and restaurants at Rockland Centre."

The new clinic will join ELNA's 56 other facilities across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, where 800 professionals provide in-person and telemedicine care to more than 1 million Canadians and 1,500 organizations every year.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada, with over 800 medical professionals in 56 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare system. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

About Cominar

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the province of Quebec. Its portfolio consists of 310 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties totalling 35.7 million square feet located in the Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through proactive management of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.cominar.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

