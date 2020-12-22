Start of clinical trial with GeloMyrtol® in COVID-19 patients

ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nadurel Pharma is proud to announce that the German pharmaceutical company Pohl-Boskampreceived the final approval to conduct its COVARI study December 16, meaning that patients can now be enrolled. This study will evaluate ELOM-080, the active substance of the respiratory tract drug GeloMyrtol®, as an additional component in the therapy for COVID-19 patients. The results of the study may also be highly relevant for treating patients at home.

Medical science has known about coronaviruses for many years, as they were identified from the mid-1960s.1 So far respiratory tract infections caused by known coronaviruses have been shown to be very well treatable with established drugs. The pharmaceutical company Pohl-Boskamp is now starting a multicenter, placebo-controlled study in Germany, in which several university hospitals will take part. The COVARI study should answer the question as to whether use of GeloMyrtol® in patients infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) can improve the progression of the disease. Progression will be studied in severely sick COVID-19 patients who are oxygen-dependent and treated in isolation units in the hospital. At present, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are mostly treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir and the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone. In addition to this therapy, it should be verified whether the progression of the disease can also be improved and recovery sped up by drugs that support the respiratory system's self-cleaning mechanisms.

Marianne Boskamp, CEO of the company, said: "The COVARI study will evaluate the distillate ELOM-080, which for years has been the only herbal drug to be recommended in medical guidelines for the treatment of both bronchitis and sinusitis." This phytotherapeutic product improves the body's natural protective and cleansing mechanisms in the lower respiratory tract. Respiratory cilia activity is markedly increased (secretomotoric effect2) and mucus is thinned (mucosecretolytic effect3), allowing sputum containing the bacteria and viruses to be more quickly removed.

The question still remains how COVID-19 patients can best be treated, in particular given the fact that even patients with a mild disease can still suffer long-term damage from the coronavirus. "While science has essentially been focusing on developing a vaccine or antiviral therapy so far, treating patients with COVID-19 has been presenting challenges for medicine in general. We hope that the results from the GeloMyrtol® study will be able to provide doctors and patients with an additional treatment option," concluded Marianne Boskamp.

About Pohl-Boskamp

G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Hohenlockstedt, in Schleswig-Holstein, is one of Germany's leading mid-sized pharmaceutical companies that has consciously chosen Germany for the location of its production and development. Marianne Boskamp, CEO, manages the family-run company in its fourth generation together with her husband, Dr. Henning Ueck. Pohl-Boskamp manufactures high quality pharmaceuticals and medical devices for the treatment of acute and chronic diseases. The company distributes international brand products such as GeloMyrtol® forte & Myrtol®, GeloRevoice®, Yamato®Gast, NYDA®, Kalmeda®, LOYON® and Gepan®.

About Nadurel Pharma

Nadurel Pharma Inc., incorporated in 2006, is a Canadian specialty product pharmaceutical company based in Quebec that has been in business since 2007. Nadurel Pharma promotes to physicians and distributes approved natural health medication and products that have recognized therapeutic applications and are clinically proven. Martin Dufour, CEO and founder of Nadurel Pharma, together with his team, target products that are unique, patented, innovative and meet the medical needs of an increasing number of consumers who are seeking more natural therapeutic alternatives. The company distributes GeloMyrtol®, GeloMuc® , Liquical D 400, Liquical D 1000, Clearwater Omega-3.

