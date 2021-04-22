Starr Peak Forms World-Class Advisory Team and Strengthens Management

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's advisory team. Starr Peak is thrilled to welcome Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD as Chief Technical Advisor and Yves Rougerie, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration, both seasoned geologist with 30+ years each in the exploration industry.

Dr. Trottier holds a PhD in economic geology from École Polytechnique of Montréal and has more than 30 years' experience in mining exploration having held senior positions with a number of public companies. Dr. Trottier is the founder and currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board for Amex Exploration Inc. He was most recently the CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he bought the Shahuindo Mines in Peru and grew the asset to approximately 3M ounces of gold. This transaction led to the merger between Sulliden and Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. The Shahuindo Mines are now under production by Pan American Silver following its takeover of Tahoe Resources.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD commented "I am very pleased to join the technical exploration team of Starr Peak. I am very familiar with their NewMétal polymetallic project which is located just next to Amex's Perron Gold project. Having been involved and worked on VMS type deposits throughout my career, this project appears to be very promising. Prior to joining the advisory board, I completed an initial review of the technical data available and I believe this project has the potential to host new additional mineralized areas similar to other significant deposits of the same type, namely the former Normetal Mine and the Normetmar showing located on this property."

Yves Rougerie, P.Geo. is a graduate of Montreal's UQAM in Earth Sciences and brings over 40 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business. Mr. Rougerie has been the President and CEO of Vision Lithium and its predecessors since 2007. Throughout his career, Mr. Rougerie has worked on several advanced projects. He was on the discovery team and played a significant role in the exploration, definition and development phases of AUR Resources' world-class Louvicourt Cu-Zn-Ag-Au Mine near Val-d'Or. He was responsible for the initial discovery of the Berry Lake gold deposit (now Bonterra Resources' Gladiator deposit) and participated in the discovery and definition of Areva's "L" uranium-gold deposit and directed Vision Lithium's nearby Epsilon high-grade U-Au discoveries in the Otish Mountains, Quebec. Mr. Rougerie has a wide range of experience in exploration techniques and project management across North America pertaining to VMS Cu-Zn, porphyry and skarn, narrow-vein Gold, diamonds, uranium-gold and lithium deposits. Mr. Rougerie has also been a Director of several junior companies, including Scorpio Mining Corporation, now Americas Gold and Silver Corp.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Starr Peak, commented "The Starr Peak team is thrilled and will benefit greatly from the addition of Dr. Jacques Trottier and Mr. Yves Rougerie. Jacques and Yves are two very experienced geologists that can provide technical leadership and direction to our exploration team. Our current drill program is going full speed with two drill rigs in operation. We are looking forward to releasing initial drill results very shortly."

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

