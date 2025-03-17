STARR PEAK CLOSES $1,400,000 FUNDING FROM SINGLE STRATEGIC INVESTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 4,004,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,401,400. The private placement was completed by one strategic investor. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of 18 months from the closing date.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling activities on the Company's Quebec properties and for general working capital.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Mining Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold and base metal deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

For more information please contact: Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO, Tel: 515-401-7479, https://www.starrpeakminingltd.com, [email protected]