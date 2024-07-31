STARR PEAK APPOINTS JOHN FAHMY TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce that Mr. John Fahmy has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Fahmy is an investor/consultant to various public and private companies across the technology, real estate, life sciences, brick and mortar, and resources sectors. He has been involved in several merchant banking transactions, focused on acquisition and business development primarily within the junior mining sector.

Mr. Fahmy has been part of various successful mining projects from exploration to discovery. These deals went on to make world-class discoveries and appreciated to well over $100-million in market capitalization, and aggregate capital raised of $30-million through Mr. Fahmy's network.

Mr. Fahmy was part of the York Harbour Metals project acquisition which went on to make a world-class copper VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) discovery in Newfoundland, and facilitated deal origination and business development transactions.

Ronald Bourgeois will be stepping down from the board. Starr Peak thanks Mr. Bourgeois for his service to the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Mining Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold and base metal deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

