Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Disposes of 56 Single-Family Homes in Atlanta, Georgia

TORONTO , June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSXV: SURF.A) (TSXV SURF.U) (the "Fund") announced today that it has closed on the previously announced disposition of 56 ("SFR Sale Portfolio") of its 98 single-family homes located in the suburban area of Atlanta, Georgia.

Pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 19, 2023, the Fund has sold the SFR Sale Portfolio to an institutional investor (the "Purchaser") for approximately US$13.77 million. Proceeds from the sale have been used to pay down the Fund's single-family credit facility which now has an outstanding balance of approximately US$1.1 million with an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) + 3.10%. Following the sale of the SFR Sale Portfolio, the Fund will continue to own and operate 42 single family homes.

The Fund retained Roofstock Realty LLC ("Roofstock") to represent the Fund relating to the sale. Roofstock is a leading single-family home marketplace and broker with transaction experience of ~US$5 billion.

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family and single-family residential rental properties in the U.S. residential real estate market located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

