Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Provides Update

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSXV: SURF.A) (TSXV: SURF.U) (the "Fund") announced the successful completion of a one-year extension maturing June 1, 2026 of the loan secured by the Fund's Sunlake Apartments property, a 268-suite Class "A" institutional quality multi-family property built in 2021 and located at 2700 Summershine St., Land O' Lakes, Florida 34638 ("Sunlake") (the "Extension"). Per the terms of the Extension, the loan is subject to certain conditions during the remaining loan term and bears interest-only payments at a fixed rate of 8.56% per annum with any debt service shortfall, as defined therein, being accrued and deferred until maturity.

The Fund also previously announced that certain extension conditions for the loans secured by the Emerson at Buda property, a 304-suite Class "A" institutional quality multi-family property built in 2021 and located at 950 FM2001, Buda, Texas 78610 ("Buda" or the "Property"), were not achieved as of the initial maturity date of April 9, 2025. The Fund was pursuing good faith negotiations with the lenders to obtain a modification and extension of the loans secured respectively by the Property and by a pledge of the ownership interests (the "Pledged Interests"), in the entity that owns the Property. However, the Fund has now received a formal notice of an event of default (the "Notice") from one of the lenders (the "Lender") of the loans payable secured by the Pledged Interests.

The Notice received expresses the Lender's right to demand repayment of the borrowings secured by the Pledged Interests. In the absence of a negotiated modification and extension of such loan, the Lender has the right to exercise the remedies available to it under the loan agreement, including a foreclosure of the of the Pledged Interests. If that remedy is exercised, the Lender would be able to foreclose on the Pledged Interests through a foreclosure sale process governed by the Uniform Commercial Code, resulting in the conveyance of the Pledged Interests to Lender, its designee or a third party purchaser at the foreclosure sale, with the proceeds of the sale applied to amounts owed to Lender under the loan. As at the date hereof, the Lender has not exercised any such remedies, however the Fund expects that the Lender may proceed with a foreclosure of the Pledged Interests as a result of having delivered the Notice. The loans secured by Buda do not carry cross-default provisions with any other property in the Fund. The Fund does not expect a material impact on its net asset value (as set out in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025) as a result of any remedies the lender may exercise.

For additional information on the risks related to the Fund's ability to refinance or extend a loan at maturity, please refer to "Future Outlook" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" in the Fund's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which is available under the Fund's profile on www.sedarplus.com.

The Fund now has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in 1,597, Class "A" stabilized, income producing multi-family residential suites located in Tampa, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Raleigh, North Carolina.

