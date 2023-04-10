Starlight Investments Receives Approval for Harris Green Village Community Development

"Harris Green Village represents a unique opportunity to create a vibrant, urban, mixed-use community that is both diverse and inclusive," said Shauna Dudding, Executive Director, Developments, Starlight Investments. "Purpose-built rentals are a critical aspect of the revitalization of this neighbourhood and we are honoured to be an integral part of the process."

Starlight Investments purchased the properties along the 900 and 1000 blocks of Yates Street in 2019. Consultation with community members began in June 2019 and continued throughout the pandemic, leading to a development application submitted to the City of Victoria in 2020. The project went through a public hearing process in February 2023 with a follow up to council earlier last week.

The Harris Green Village development project will play an essential role in reinvigorating the neighbourhood. In the first phase, development of the block from Cook Street to Vancouver Street will include 526 new homes, 80 of which will be affordable suites, and a new Market on Yates grocery store.

"We made it a point of emphasis throughout the consultation process to engage with community members, stakeholders and potential residents, and we heard loud and clear the need for additional rental housing is in downtown Victoria," said Josh Kaufman, Vice President, Development & Construction, Starlight Investments. "We believe that Harris Green is the ideal location to begin this journey with the Victoria community and are excited to play our part in bringing this community to fruition."

The second and third phases on the block from Vancouver through Quadra streets will include more than 1,000 rental housing suites, more than 70,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, a nearly half-acre park, with accessible play area, running between Yates and View streets. The park will be at the doorstep of a 10,000 square feet community space to be programmed by the City of Victoria.

Starlight believes that complete communities and purpose-built rental developments are critical to the growth and sustained success of our local communities. With significant public space to be added as part of the Harris Green Village development, this community will embody Starlight's stated purpose of investing with impact and supporting the communities in which it operates.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 77,000 multi-residential suites and over 8 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

For further information: Shauna Dudding, Executive Director, Development, +1-416-234-8444, [email protected]; Talia Schwebel, Executive Director, Marketing, +1-416-234-8444, [email protected]