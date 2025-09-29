Starlight Investments Holds Third Annual Impact Day

Hundreds of Starlight team members across regions came together to volunteer with local community organizations supporting diverse causes

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Last week, Starlight Investments ("Starlight") proudly marked its third annual Impact Day on September 26, reaffirming its commitment to community engagement, social responsibility and sustainability. The initiative brought together hundreds of Starlight Investments and Starlight Capital employees who volunteered with local charities and community organizations across the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, and Victoria in Canada and in London, UK.

Starlight's annual Impact Day continues to be a powerful reflection of the company's core values and its dedication to creating a lasting, positive difference in the local communities where it operates and beyond. Team members across regions united in support of a wide range of causes, including food security, housing, environmental sustainability, and social services, demonstrating the strength of collective action and compassion.

Creating Positive Impact in Vibrant Local Communities

This year, Starlight partnered with 17 charities which included Knights Table, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, The 519, Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest, The Stop, Haven on the Queensway, Women's Habitat, Ve'ahavta, Don't Mess with the Don, Circle of Care Sinai Health, SHIP, Youth Without Shelter, Daily Bread Food Bank, The Mustard Seed, Union Gospel Mission, and Leaves Breathe.

"Making a lasting positive impact in the communities we call home is at the heart of everything we do at Starlight," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. "Impact Day is more than a tradition -- it's a reflection of our shared purpose. Seeing our teams come together with such heart and commitment to support meaningful causes was both humbling and energizing."

Program Key Part of Starlight's Sustainability Initiatives

Over the course of the day, Starlight teams contributed more than one thousand volunteer hours to these charities. Now firmly established as an annual initiative, Impact Day is a key part of Starlight's broader sustainability program to achieve environmental and social priorities, demonstrating the company's values in action and providing employees with opportunities to participate in the organization's community giving activities, while spending quality time as a team.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, [email protected]