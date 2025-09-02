Starlight Investments Launches New Strategic Business Line - Starlight Infrastructure Solutions

Company Appoints Kristopher Wojtecki as President, Starlight Infrastructure Solutions

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments has announced the launch of Starlight Infrastructure Solutions, a new business line focused on acquiring and managing essential-use assets that support the delivery of vital services across public, social, and economic systems. This strategic expansion reflects Starlight's commitment to investing in long-term, high-impact assets that strengthen communities and contribute to the productivity of the real economy.

Through this new platform, the company will invest in existing and purpose-built assets that enable the delivery of essential services across housing, transportation, energy transition and acceleration, and civic infrastructure. These investments will span both community-serving real estate including critical housing and care facilities, as well as real estate-adjacent infrastructure, such as fleet mobility hubs, clean energy support, and environmental operations. With a focus on public benefit, Starlight aims to fill capital gaps and support crucial infrastructure that is foundational to modern communities and economies.

"Starlight Infrastructure Solutions will activate new capital investments to support the future of our communities, while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders," said Daniel Drimmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Starlight Investments. "This new platform reflects Starlight's continued evolution as a purpose-driven firm, investing in high-functioning, mission-critical infrastructure for today's needs and tomorrow's transition."

To lead this new initiative, Starlight is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristopher Wojtecki as President, Starlight Infrastructure Solutions. Kristopher brings deep expertise in building and scaling real estate investment platforms across North America, with a strong focus on projects that create lasting impact. Most recently he served as Chief Operating Officer at Great Gulf Group. He also previously served as a senior member of PSP Investments' real estate team, where he played a pivotal role in transformative developments such as Downsview in Toronto, The Wharf in Washington, D.C., and the Seaport in Boston.

"I am pleased to be leading Starlight Infrastructure Solutions," said Kristopher Wojtecki. "Our priority is to listen to stakeholders and partners and execute with discipline, ensuring the capital we deploy delivers lasting value and supports long-term growth."

Starlight Infrastructure Solutions – Activating with Impact – will partner with proven public, private and nonprofit sector operators to increase the productivity of key services and accelerate the delivery of long-term contributions to the real economy.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies.

