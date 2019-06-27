Starlight Children's Foundation® Canada teen with cerebral palsy named Role Model by Barbie in partnership with Toys"R"Us® Canada

Between June 27th and July 3rd, 2019, Daniella will be featured online and in-store at 82 Toys"R"Us locations across Canada. Her in-store feature will coincide with the introduction of a new Barbie doll that comes with a wheelchair, introduced as part of Mattel's 2019 Barbie Fashionistas line.

The new doll is now available, and on behalf of Mattel Canada and Toys"R"Us Canada, a portion of sales from the Barbie Fashionista in Wheelchair doll, sold in-store and online by Toys"R"Us Canada through to December 31st, 2019, will be donated to Starlight Canada. All partners are dedicated to brightening the lives of children and their families by not letting any condition or limitation get in the way of having fun.

"We're proud to offer the most diverse line of dolls available on the market today, celebrating a variety of skin tones, hair types, body types and now physical disabilities," says Lisa Perry, Barbie brand manager. "We're honoured to reflect some of this diversity in Daniella, an incredible teen who shows every day that you can be anything."

A Celebration of Role Models

Throughout the 60-week Role Model program bookending the brand's milestone 60th anniversary, Barbie and Toys"R"Us Canada are unveiling a new Role Model every Thursday through to the end of 2019.

"We are honoured to be selected as part of this incredibly inspiring program," says Starlight Canada executive director, Brian Bringolf. "Starlight's main goal has always been to inspire and empower children who are ill or live with physical disabilities from coast to coast. We are thankful to Barbie and Toys"R"Us for this opportunity to share Daniella's story, bringing her message of strength and courage to girls and women across Canada."

