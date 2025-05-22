Insurance Industry's 31st Annual Starlight Gala Sets New Records, Raising Over $440,000 for Sick Children

A Night in Paris at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, inspires unprecedented generosity, granting over 90 Wishes in support of Starlight Children's Foundation Canada.

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Canadian insurance industry united once again in extraordinary fashion, raising over $440,000 at the 31st Annual Starlight Insurance Gala in support of Starlight Children's Foundation Canada. Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto and themed "An Evening in Paris," the sold-out event marked the most successful Gala in the campaign's three-decade history.

Hosted by broadcaster Anwar Knight, the evening paired elegance with purpose, with proceeds directly supporting Starlight Canada's hospital-to-home programs that deliver joy, comfort, and emotional relief to seriously ill children and their families.

Guests showed their generosity by bidding on over 100 curated Silent Auction items and participating in two exclusive raffles, with grand prizes donated by the Air Canada Foundation. But it was a heartfelt story that truly moved the room: 12-year-old Cristiano and his mother, Francine, shared their journey through countless surgeries and hospitalizations after his birth with Omphalocele—a rare and life-threatening condition. Despite unimaginable challenges, Cristiano's resilience and moments of happiness made possible by Starlight Canada captured every heart in the room.

In response, attendees stood in a powerful show of support, resulting in an over 90 Wishes donated—the highest total ever at a Starlight Insurance Gala.

Among the evening's most generous moments was the contribution of Stephen Hunter, CEO of Royalton Resorts, who personally granted 10 Wishes during the Gala and donated the grand prize for the Royalton Sweepstakes—an all-inclusive luxury trip to Royalton Saint Lucia—helping drive continued fundraising efforts to support Starlight children across Canada.

"To witness the insurance industry not only show up but break records in this 31st year is profoundly moving," said Brian Bringolf, CEO of Starlight Canada. "This Gala reflects the extraordinary power of community, and of what's possible when dedicated individuals unite in pursuit of a shared mission. Thanks to the leadership and compassion of insurance professionals and companies alike, we've been able to bring light into some of the darkest moments for thousands of families across Canada. We are sincerely grateful to every sponsor, committee member, and supporter who made this remarkable evening possible."

Since its inception, the Starlight Insurance Gala has now raised over $6.6 million, helping brighten the lives of thousands of Canadian children living with serious illness.

This milestone night was made possible thanks to President's Club Sponsors: Aviva Canada, BFL CANADA, CAA Insurance, CNA Canada, Co-operators General Insurance Company, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Gallagher, HSB Canada, Intact Insurance, Larrek Investigations, Navacord, and Travelers Canada.

The Starlight Insurance Committee continues its fundraising efforts with a sweepstakes for an all-inclusive trip to Royalton Saint Lucia, generously donated by Royalton Resorts. Tickets are available now at starlightroyaltonsweepstakes.org, with all proceeds going to support seriously ill children across Canada.

About Starlight Insurance Campaign

In 1994, the Toronto Society of Fellows had a vision — to unite the insurance community with compassion and commitment to fulfill the dreams and wishes of seriously ill and hospitalized children. In our first 30 years, we have donated more than $6.2 million to Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, fulfilled more than 1,593 wishes, placed 159 Fun Centers in pediatric wards across Canada, and brought thousands of smiles to the faces of seriously ill and hospitalized children. More information can be found at starlightinsurancecampaign.org.

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation Canada

For more information, photo requests, or interview accommodations, please contact: Kristina Hopp, Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, p: 416-642-5675 ext. 2225, e: [email protected]