Starburst Appoints Jitender Aswani as SVP of Engineering to Lead Innovation for Data Platform and Accelerate AI Deployment

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, today announced the appointment of Jitender Aswani as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Aswani brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-performance technical teams, with deep expertise in machine learning, data infrastructure, and cloud technologies. In his new role, Aswani will lead Starburst's global engineering organization and drive innovation across its modern data platform for apps and AI. He will report directly to Starburst CEO and Co-Founder, Justin Borgman.

Aswani joins Starburst with a proven track record of engineering leadership at some of the world's most innovative technology companies. Most recently, he was Vice President of Engineering at StarTree, where he led engineering strategy and execution for distributed, multi-cloud real-time analytics platforms. He also served as the acting Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), overseeing the company's security strategy and operations.

Previously, Aswani was Head of Engineering at Moveworks, leading teams that built AI-powered enterprise solutions. He held leadership roles at both Netflix and Meta, where he specialized in data science, security, and infrastructure. At Meta, he was one of the first users of Trino (formerly Presto) at Facebook, giving him a unique and valuable perspective on Starburst's core technology.

"Starburst is at the forefront of a massive shift in how companies build and scale AI, and I'm incredibly excited to join a team that's enabling that transformation," said Jitender Aswani. "As a data platform for apps and AI built on a data lakehouse architecture, Starburst is uniquely positioned to accelerate AI from development to deployment and I'm thrilled to contribute to that mission."

Aswani's experience spans early-stage startups to global enterprises, giving him a thoughtful approach to scaling teams and applying the right amount of process at each stage of growth. He holds multiple patents in machine learning, data management, and graph optimization, and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Jitender is a phenomenal addition to Starburst. His deep technical background, passion for AI, and leadership experience across organizations of all sizes make him the ideal person to guide our engineering team through this next phase of growth," said Justin Borgman, CEO and Co-Founder of Starburst. "He also brings a strong strategic mindset and values that align perfectly with our culture."

Starburst is the data platform for analytics, applications, and AI, unifying data across clouds and on-premises to accelerate AI innovation. Organizations—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises in 60+ countries around the globe — customers rely on Starburst for fast data access, seamless collaboration, and enterprise-grade governance on an open data lakehouse. Wherever data lives, Starburst unlocks its full potential, powering data and AI from development to deployment. By future-proofing data architecture, Starburst helps businesses fuel innovation with AI.

