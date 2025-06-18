Starburst Named a Leader & Fast Mover in 2025 GigaOm Radar for Data Lakes & Lakehouses

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Starburst, the data platform for apps and AI, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the newly released 2025 GigaOm Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses report. This marks the third consecutive year that Starburst has earned a leadership position in this influential industry benchmark.

The GigaOm report highlights Starburst's dominance across key evaluation categories, including:

Product capabilities : Recognition for deep integration across modern cloud ecosystems and robust support for data federation and hybrid architectures.



: Recognition for deep integration across modern cloud ecosystems and robust support for data federation and hybrid architectures. Market execution : Acknowledgement of Starburst's momentum and continued adoption as a distributed SQL engine built on open standards.



: Acknowledgement of Starburst's momentum and continued adoption as a distributed SQL engine built on open standards. Innovation trajectory: Commended roadmap execution, leadership in the open lakehouse movement, and readiness for future AI-driven analytics workloads.

"As organizations seek agile, scalable data platforms that power both BI and AI, Starburst enables query-in-place architectures that eliminate data silos and unlock real-time insights," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder and CEO of Starburst. "Our recognition as a Leader and Fast Mover by GigaOm validates our mission to deliver uncompromising performance, openness, and innovation."

The GigaOm Radar evaluates vendors on a combination of feature richness, usability, performance, market strategy and innovation roadmap. Positioning Starburst in the Leader and Fast Mover affirms its ability to deliver high-performance federated querying and scalability, support for diverse open table and file formats, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and a consolidated and governed data stack that supports analytics and AI workloads.

"Starburst received a high score in the business criterion of AI readiness. The nature of AI readiness encompasses AI/ML and generative AI and refers to capabilities and frameworks in data lake/lakehouse offerings that equip customers to leverage their data to implement and improve AI across their organization. Starburst's high score in this business criterion reflects a number of its platform's advanced capabilities, such as its strong data cataloging and data management features, which help organizations curate, organize, and improve their data for all their workloads, including AI-related ones," said Andrew Brust, Lead Analyst at GigaOm.

Download and explore the report here: https://starburst.io/info/gigaom-radar-for-data-lakes-and-lakehouses-2025/

About Starburst

Starburst is the data platform built for flexibility, delivering fast, secure access to all your data, wherever it lives. Whether on-premises, across clouds, or in hybrid environments, Starburst provides choice and control to your architecture. Built on an open data stack with Trino and Apache Iceberg, it unifies distributed data without complex or costly migrations, unleashing the full power of the data lakehouse for analytics and AI.

With our Lakeside AI architecture, enterprises gain federated access, governed collaboration, and full data lineage, laying the foundation for scalable, compliant AI innovation. Starburst empowers data-intensive and security-conscious organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while ensuring performance, governance, and control.

Enterprises in 60+ countries, including Comcast, Citigroup, and 4 of the top 5 global banks, trust Starburst to maximize data value. Our strategic partnerships with AWS, Dell Technologies, and top cloud providers ensures seamless interoperability across environments.

From insights to action to AI, Starburst fuels innovation at every level. Learn more at starburst.ai.

SOURCE Starburst

