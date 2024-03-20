Starbucks Launches on Skip with Exclusive Offer for International Day of Happiness

Skip is helping Canadians spread joy with 50% off Starbucks orders of $20 or more today only to celebrate the launch of Starbucks Delivers on Skip

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's homegrown delivery network is delighted to announce the addition of Starbucks to its network. Starbucks Delivers is now available for customers to enjoy their favourite Starbucks food and beverages from more than 600 stores in Canada, through Skip. This collaboration brings unparalleled convenience and accessibility to Canadians, allowing them to enjoy the majority of the Starbucks menu, delivered at home or to the office.

To celebrate Starbucks on Skip, and help Canadians spread joy on International Day of Happiness (March 20), Skip is offering customers 50 percent off Starbucks orders of $20 or more when using the promo code SBSKIP50 at checkout!**

"Supporting our ambition to deliver more of what Canadians want, Starbucks is a fantastic addition to the roster of iconic brands available on Skip," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Now, on International Day of Happiness and beyond, Canadians can savour their favourite Starbucks menu items, as Skip continues delivering joy to doorsteps across the country."

With 50 percent off your order**, it's easier than ever to spread joy to the ones you love this International Day of Happiness. Whether you're in need of a morning pick-me-up, or want to surprise a friend with an afternoon treat, Skip and Starbucks are here to help make any day special!

From Coast to Coast, Canadians Keep the Coffee Brewing

In a recent survey conducted by Skip, it was revealed just how much Canadians love their coffee.

Nearly 9 in 10 Canadians (89%)* drink coffee

Nearly one third (31%)* of Canadians enjoy coffee multiple times a day

In addition to enjoying their own coffee moments, Canadians take joy in sharing their happiness with others. 7 in 10 Canadians (72%)* have generously gifted coffee to family and friends.

"With Canadians prioritizing more convenience in their lives, delivery remains a major opportunity for Starbucks to help us meet our customers wherever they may be," said Deborah Neff, Vice President of Product and Marketing, Starbucks Canada. "With Starbucks now available on Skip, we're thrilled to provide more ways for our customers to connect with us and enjoy their favourite menu items at Starbucks."

Thanks to Skip and Starbucks, it's now easier than ever for Canadians to treat themselves or share some joy with loved ones this International Day of Happiness - order Starbucks on Skip using the promo code SBSKIP50 for 50 percent off** your order today only ($20 min spend applies).

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery platform, connecting millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners across the country.

About Starbucks Canada

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.ca or starbucks.ca.

Disclaimers:

*These are the findings of a survey conducted by SkipTheDishes from March 6 to March 8 among a representative sample of 1,001 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

**Valid March 20,2024, enjoy 50% off your Starbucks order of $20 or more on SkipTheDishes, while supplies last. Fees and taxes still apply. Limit one per customer. Menu limited. Restricted delivery area. Available in participating locations only. Prices for Starbucks® items purchased through SkipTheDishes may be higher than posted in stores or as marked. See the SkipTheDishes app for details and location availability. May not be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.

