Timed with Starbucks holiday launch on November 7, customers in U.S. and Canada company-owned and operated stores will no longer pay extra for customizing their beverage with nondairy – including soy, oat, almond and coconut beverage

TORONTO , Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Starbucks today announced that, starting with the launch of its holiday menu on November 7, the company will no longer charge extra for customizing beverages with a nondairy modifier, making it easier for customers to make their Starbucks beverage their own.

"Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for nondairy, we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks," said Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer.

Customers in U.S. and Canada company-owned and operated stores will no longer pay extra for customizing their beverage with nondairy – including soy, oat, almond and coconut beverage (CNW Group/Starbucks Coffee Company)

Substituting with nondairy – whether its soy, oat, almond, or coconut beverage – in a handcrafted beverage is the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers, behind adding a shot of espresso. When this change goes into effect on November 7, more than a quarter of Starbucks current customers in Canada who pay to modify their beverage will see a price reduction of more than 10%.

"I made a commitment that we'd get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas," continued Niccol. "This is just one of many changes we'll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time."

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.ca or starbucks.ca.

SOURCE Starbucks Coffee Company

Media Contact: [email protected]