Star-Studded New Series, Returning Hits, and Live Events to Anchor CTV's 2024/25 Schedule

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In advance of today's Upfront presentation, Bell Media announced a slate of high-profile new series joining the CTV schedule as part of the 2024/2025 season. As CTV marks the 23rd year in a row as Canada's #1 conventional network in primetime, the buzzworthy new series further strengthen CTV's roster of returning fan-favourite shows, acclaimed originals, and appointment-viewing live broadcast events.

Clockwise from top left: RESCUE: HI-SURF, GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, HAPPY’S PLACE (CNW Group/CTV)

"CTV's schedule is unparalleled in terms of providing choice for our viewers and advertisers, with programming that engages and excites," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With a strong combination of new and returning series, and live sports and events, we are set to build on a fan-favourite schedule that has led to CTV being the most-watched both on linear and CTV AVOD platforms."

New series coming to CTV are:

The Joshua Jackson -led procedural DOCTOR ODYSSEY ( Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT ) with Don Johnson from prolific creator Ryan Murphy (AMERICAN HORROR STORY)

-led procedural ( at ) with from prolific creator (AMERICAN HORROR STORY) High-stakes Hawaii lifeguard drama RESCUE: HI-SURF ( Mondays at 9 p.m. ET /PT ), from award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (SHAMELESS) and showrunner/executive producer/writer Matt Kester (ANIMAL KINGDOM). Erin Jontow (SHAMELESS) and Daniele Nathanson (ANIMAL KINGDOM) also executive produce. RESCUE: HI-SURF also secures the coveted post-SUPER BOWL slot for a special episode to premiere in midseason.

lifeguard drama ( at ), from award-winning executive producer/director (SHAMELESS) and showrunner/executive producer/writer (ANIMAL KINGDOM). (SHAMELESS) and (ANIMAL KINGDOM) also executive produce. also secures the coveted post-SUPER BOWL slot for a special episode to premiere in midseason. YOUNG SHELDON spin-off GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE ( Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT ) from executive producers/writers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro , and Steve Holland , the creative team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY

spin-off ( at ) from executive producers/writers Chuck Lorre, , and , the creative team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY Workplace mockumentary ST. DENIS MEDICAL ( Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT ), starring Wendi McLendon-Covey (THE GOLDBERGS), David Alan Grier ( The Color Purple ), and Allison Tolman ( FARGO )

( at ), starring (THE GOLDBERGS), ( ), and ( ) Hosted by Manu Bennett ( The Hobbit franchise), the enduring unscripted series THE SUMMIT ( Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT ) sees 16 strangers embark on a treacherous once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the New Zealand Alps

( franchise), the enduring unscripted series ( at ) sees 16 strangers embark on a treacherous once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the New Zealand Alps The unconventional crime drama HIGH POTENTIAL ( Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET /PT ), written by Drew Goddard (THE GOOD PLACE) and starring IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA's Kaitlin Olson

( at ), written by (THE GOOD PLACE) and starring IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN The Reba McEntire -led comedy HAPPY'S PLACE ( Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET /PT ), which marks McEntire's reunion with her REBA co-star Melissa Peterman

-led comedy ( at ), which marks McEntire's reunion with her REBA co-star Documentary series SCAMANDA (Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CTV2), based on the #1 podcast of the same name

CTV Original series strengthening the fall schedule include the all-new series MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT), which joins last fall's #1 new Canadian series, THE TRAITORS CANADA (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT), returning for Season 2; and a new season of hit Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT).

Last year's #1 new program TRACKER (Mondays at 7 p.m. ET/PT) starring Justin Hartley returns for its sophomore season on CTV, with long-standing fan-favourite series also part of the fall schedule, including THE MASKED SINGER (Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT), 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT), GREY'S ANATOMY (Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT), NIGHT COURT (Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT), THE VOICE (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2 and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV), SHARK TANK (Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT), SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT), and the final episodes of BLUE BLOODS (Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT).

CTV's acclaimed and beloved series, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections are also available on CTV.ca, the #1 Canadian AVOD platform, and the CTV app. RESCUE: HI-SURF, GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, and HAPPY'S PLACE will also stream on Crave, alongside CTV Originals series MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY, THE TRAITORS CANADA, and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING.

For midseason, CTV welcomes back established hits THE ROOKIE, WILL TRENT, THE AMAZING RACE, and the final season of THE CONNERS, with additional titles still to be announced.

Awards and Live Events

CTV remains the go-to destination for tentpole live events, following a year that saw significant viewership for live programming including the 96th OSCARS®, which was the #1 Entertainment Event; and SUPER BOWL LVIII, which was the most-watched Event of the year.

Heading into the 2024/25 season, CTV is the Canadian home to the 97th OSCARS® (Sunday, March 2), which also includes the return of ETALK AT THE OSCARS. CTV is also the destination for some of the season's biggest awards show, including the 76th EMMY® AWARDS (Sunday, Sept. 15), celebrating the best that television has to offer; and Country music's biggest nights with the CMA AWARDS and the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (Saturday, Sept. 14).

The CFL comes to CTV this fall, with exclusive 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. CTV also joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase afternoon playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 111th GREY CUP, live from BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Bell Media networks continue as the exclusive television broadcast partners of the NFL in Canada, with the NFL on CTV being the most-consumed sports or entertainment property on conventional television this broadcast year. CTV will once again play host to the biggest broadcast event of the year with SUPER BOWL LIX (Sunday, Feb. 9), and provides extensive coverage of the NFL regular season and the NFL Playoffs.

CTV Daytime

CTV's daytime lineup features all-new seasons of weekday mainstays CTV YOUR MORNING (6 a.m. ET), LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK (9 a.m. ET/PT), THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG (10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), THE VIEW (11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT), THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL (1:30 p.m. ET/PT), and THE SOCIAL (2 p.m. ET/PT).

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, 2023-24 Broadcast Year-to-date (Sep 11, 2023 – May 12, 2024), A25-54 demo. Comscore Sep 2023-March 2024, Unique Visitors.

