Star Royalties Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV: STRR), and their team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes Star Royalties to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:STRR)

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming investment company. The company's objective is to provide wealth creation through accretive transaction structuring and asset life extension with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders. With a strategy to also invest in green opportunities, Star Royalties pioneered the first forest carbon credit royalty and is pursuing a pipeline of additional green investments. For more information visit https://starroyalties.com/ 

