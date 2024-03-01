STAR DIAMOND APPOINTS EWAN MASON AS ITS PRESIDENT AND CEO

SASKATOON, SK, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corp (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ewan Mason to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mason has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2023. Mr. Mason will continue to serve as Chair of the Company's Board.

"We are pleased to name Ewan Mason as the President and CEO of Star Diamond," said Lisa Riley, Lead director of the Board. "Since he was appointed interim CEO in January 2023, Ewan's leadership has been integral in the successful negotiation process and the coming acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne ("FALC") diamond district. He also continues to build strong relationships with our employees, shareholders and stakeholders, all while maintaining a focus on shareholder value."

"I am honored to accept the CEO position at Star Diamond," said Ewan Mason, President and CEO of Star Diamond. "I am excited about the prospect of an ongoing collaboration with an exceptional team and the future development of the world class diamond project that is FALC".

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

For further information: Phone: (306) 664-2202, Email: [email protected], Website www.stardiamondcorp.com