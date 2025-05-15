STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 31, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Ewan D. Mason 150,696,275 99.710 438,026 0.290 Lisa K. Riley 149,364,567 98.829 1,769,734 1.171 Larry E. Phillips 149,296,949 98.784 1,837,355 1.216

In addition, shareholders also approved a resolution: re-appointing KPMG LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor. Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca .

At today's Meeting, the Chair of the Board, Mr. Ewan Mason, provided an update on the status of the Fort à la Corne Project and the Buffalo Hills Project

Fort à la Corne mineral properties

Star Diamond's technical team will focus on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, with the goal of a future development decision. The initial work was completed in 2024 with a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"). The PFS will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties

Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis with a view to possible work programs and a potential path forward for the asset. A more detailed update on activities at Buffalo Hills will be provided as it becomes available

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and evaluating Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond holds a 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project, (FALC Project, which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project"). These properties are in central Saskatchewan, near established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future possible mine development. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "BH Project") located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (see "Corporate Developments").

Technical Information

All technical information has been prepared under the supervision of Mark Shimell, VP Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who is the Company's "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101

