Star Alliance Named Best Airline Alliance at Skytrax World Airline Awards for 4th Consecutive Year

Upon accepting the honour at the 53rd Paris Air Show, Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh, said: "This award would not have been possible without the trust and loyalty of the many hundreds of millions of customers that fly the Star Alliance network each year. To them, I take this opportunity to express our thanks. It is their confidence in what we have to offer that has made us the World's Best Airline Alliance for the fourth consecutive year and an affirmation of our efforts and innovation to further improve their journey."

Goh also paid tribute to the "vigour and dedication of the Star Alliance workforce, who consistently go to great lengths to make the customer journey more efficient, seamless and enjoyable every day. We benefit from the diverse strengths of over 430,000 proud employees across our 28 member airlines, which affords us the capacity to offer a holistically unrivalled passenger experience."

The World Airline Awards were introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.

Star Alliance was the first airline alliance to receive the Best Alliance Award from Skytrax when the category was first introduced in 2005.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the latest survey with 21.65 million eligible entries counted in the results. More than 300 airlines are featured in the survey results.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Star Alliance for their remarkable achievement in winning the world's Best Airline Alliance title for the fourth consecutive year, and this underlines the fact that they are delivering a range of products and services to customers which are popular. Star Alliance have now won this coveted award ten times since 2005 and remain at the forefront of the global airline alliances. The other success for Star Alliance was receiving the award for the Best Airline Alliance Lounge, which was won by the Star Alliance Lounge in Los Angeles again this year."

Complementing the Alliance awards, 15 Star Alliance member carriers received distinctions in 46 categories.

The full list of awards is available at:

https://www.worldairlineawards.com/a-z-airline-awards-winners-2019/

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognised by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to more than 1,300 airports in 194 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

