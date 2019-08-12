Staples Canada opens the Working and Learning Store concept in Oakville, featuring a new coworking space, thousands of new products and elxr juice lab

Oakville is the fifth Working and Learning Store to open in Canada, following stores in Kirkland and Laval, Quebec, and Richmond Hill and Toronto, Ontario. These stores demonstrate a completely new retail experience that's modern with clear sightlines to draw the eye throughout the store experience. Customers are encouraged to interact with discovery areas to test and learn curated product solutions.

"We've been a part of Oakville's working and learning journey for 27 years, and want to ensure we are continuing to be a dynamic and inspiring partner by providing thousands of new products, an extensive suite of services and a brand new coworking resource," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "With our transformation to The Working and Learning Company, our goal is to provide a space for this community, which is full of small businesses, entrepreneurs, teachers and students, to exchange ideas and find ways to reach their next level. Especially as students and teachers gear-up for the back to school season."

With thousands of new products and expanded services in Solutionshop at the new Oakville store, those getting ready for the new school year will see first-hand how Staples Canada is changing the way it supports parents, students and teachers throughout their educational journey by giving them the freedom to explore their own personal evolution of learning.

The inclusion of Staples Studio, an in-store coworking space, is another example of how Staples Canada is responding to evolving consumer needs and the desire for flexible working spaces in communities. Start-ups, small businesses and students can access the innovative and collaborative workspace, featuring beautiful lounge spaces, community kitchens, private and shared offices, and meeting rooms fully equipped with modern office furniture and state-of-the-art technology to meet the needs of the ever-growing start-up community.

Access to Studio is available on a membership basis, with several flexible and affordable options, ranging from a drop-in day pass to monthly dedicated private offices. Members benefits include:

Access to support from an on-site Community Manager and staff.

Priority use of Spotlight, an auditorium-style event and community learning space.

The in-store Solutionshop, puts an extended suite of services and resources at members' fingertips with in-house marketing, web design, print and tech services and more.

Innovative and collaborative workspaces, featuring lounge spaces and community kitchens.

Private and shared offices, and meeting rooms fully equipped with modern office furniture and state-of-the-art technology.

Ability to use other Staples Studio locations, including Studio at University Avenue in downtown Toronto , with more planned to open in the future.

The newly renovated Oakville store also features a wellness café by elxr juice lab, its first permanent location outside of Toronto. elxr juice lab provides healthy alternatives to conventional food products with a full menu for anytime of the day, which includes salads, breakfast parfaits, treats, hot drinks, cold pressed juices, plant-based milks, smoothies, booster shots.

