Staples Canada opens new working and learning store in Calgary, offering the best technology brands, workspace solutions and personalized gifts for a very different holiday season

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -Staples Canada will open its newest Working and Learning Store in Calgary on Saturday, November 21 located at 250 East Hills Square. The new store is the first of its kind in Alberta and features an all-new modern design sensibility with an industry-leading customer experience that's tailored to meet the needs of its customers, including local entrepreneurs, parents, students, teachers and workers.

Opening ahead of the busy holiday season, the new location offers hundreds of thoughtful gift ideas for a unique season, personalized gifts at Solutionshop and the best technology brands, as well as work-from-anywhere solutions and essentials to support virtual working and learning. As with all Staples stores, the new Calgary store features a safe shopping environment with full health and safety protocols as part of Staples Canada's ShopSafe™ program.

"More Canadians are working, learning and teaching from home, and we feel its our duty to help support our community of customers with the solutions they need to stay connected," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "This new store in East Hills offers a vast product and service offering, and with many Canadians looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping, Staples Canada is a one-stop destination for thoughtful gifts."

With new workspace solutions, tech and connect stations, writing zones and more, the latest Calgary location provides an in-store experience that's easy to navigate and gives more opportunity to try out and interact with products.

To help maintain a safe shopping environment for its customers and work environment for its associates, Staples Canada has implemented a national ShopSafe™ program. The health and safety program includes extensive cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment requirements for associates and customers, and sanitation stations throughout its stores. To further enable physical distancing in-store, customers can also queue in a digital line through the ShopSafe App to reduce time physically standing in line in-store.

"We are aware of the efforts Canadians are making to protect themselves and their loved ones throughout the pandemic," added Boone. "Our ShopSafe program and e-commerce offerings provide a safe shopping experience, allowing customers to shop completely from home or safely in-store."

Some other highlights of the new Staples location at 250 East Hills Square:

Solutionshop: Staples Canada has taken its services to the next level by offering customers a complete marketplace that helps every aspect of a business, including design, printing, marketing, shipping and tech services. In addition, Solutionshop is the destination to get personalized gifts for friends, family, co-workers and corporate customers.

Technology and connectivity: As one of the largest technology retailers in the country, Staples Canada carries major technology brands with experts on hand in-store to help customers connect their homes and offices.

Holiday Gift Shop: Holiday gifting inspiration is available in-store and online at staples.ca/gifting , with thousands of gifts and Gift Guides to help Canadians find meaningful gift ideas.

Customers who wish to buy online and pick up in store can take advantage of Contactless Curbside Pickup at Staples Canada stores and fast, free delivery on all orders at staples.ca. From December 4 to December 28, Staples Canada will bring its Contactless Curbside Pickup Container to 250 East Hills Square, giving Calgary customers an easy, contact-free way to shop for the holidays and pick up their gifts.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has demonstrated a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

