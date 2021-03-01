Staples Canada introduces Nerds On Site for Business, an exclusive national partnership to bring IT support services to small business customers

Exclusive program with Nerds On Site will reach 1.7 million small businesses in Canada

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, and Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (OTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the small, medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the USA, announce an exclusive partnership to launch Nerds On Site for Business, which will support small business customers with IT and cyber security services as they continue to navigate the new way of working.

A trusted provider in the managed IT and cyber security space, Nerds On Site for Business can support Staples small business customers across Canada with remote and on-site solutions for everything from setting up a company's workforce to work from anywhere to managing an entire IT network.

"Nerds On Site is ready to support Canadian SMEs with customized IT solutions," said Charles Regan, CEO, Nerds On Site. "We are pleased to partner with Staples Canada on Nerds On Site for Business to reach more SMEs in need of IT services during this crucial time, with a suite of curated programs and resources that will provide the support they need to successfully and securely run their businesses."

With data, cyber security and managed IT services in demand more than ever before, one of the key services that Nerds On Site for Business will provide to SME customers is a no-commitment, no-obligation cyber security assessment scorecard of their business, with custom solutions to combat any findings. Properly managing and protecting business systems has become a pivotal step to remain secure in the ever-evolving digital world.

"It's important that SMEs have access to the right technology and support to manage their workplace and remote workforces," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "In partnering with Nerds On Site, SMEs can turn to Staples for everything they need, not only for essential technology products, but also for IT support services to keep their businesses secure, and up and running."

To learn more about Nerds On Site for Business, visit staples.ca/SmallBusinessITSolutions.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has demonstrated a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Nerds On Site

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 90,100 five-star ratings). NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

