MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, and Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, appeared this morning before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology. In their remarks, they reminded the Committee of Videotron's impact since it entered the Québec market as the fourth mobile carrier and the vital importance of maintaining a healthy competitive environment in the industry.

Videotron reiterated its firm commitment to the economic development of Québec and its regions. Network builders such as Videotron make a crucial contribution to Canada's economy. The massive investments made year after year by telecommunications companies demonstrate that facilities-based competition works. Videotron is a prime example of the beneficial effects this model can yield. Videotron's entry into the mobile market 10 years ago has made it possible for Québec consumers to pay less than consumers elsewhere in the country – 35% to 40% less, according to the Competition Bureau. According to the latest report from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Québec is the only province so far to have achieved the federal government's 25% price-reduction target for most designated plans, thanks to Videotron.

The anti-competitive behaviour of Bell, which is deliberately blocking access to the support structures it owns, could not be left unmentioned. Videotron repeated that the federal government must take the necessary steps to rein in Bell. Otherwise, the objectives of the new Universal Broadband Fund will not be achieved and an important election promise will not be kept.

"Unlike the parasitic resellers, which have invested nothing, Videotron has spent more than $1.5 billion to build out and upgrade its network, as well as $1.2 billion to acquire spectrum, enriching the public purse. The government must uphold the rules that allow for healthy facilities-based competition. We want to continue investing so that even more Quebecers, especially outside urban centres, can access high-speed Internet at a fair price."

- Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

"I thank the members of the Committee for their invitation and their attention. Videotron is an excellent example of the success and the impact that a strong 4th player can have in the marketplace. It is clear that prices are significantly lower when the three major national incumbents face competition, such as what Videotron has brought Quebecers."

- Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO, Videotron

