Standing Buffalo and Canada sign roadmap to advance reconciliation and rebuild their relationship

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Rodger Redman of Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation ("Standing Buffalo") and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that the parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Advancing Reconciliation that determines how the parties will work together on shared solutions to deliver results on community priorities.

A key goal of future discussions is to find a common ground for negotiating an agreement that reflects Standing Buffalo's reconciliation goals – one that builds upon the recognition of the distinct historical relationship between Standing Buffalo and the Crown. Through this process, Canada and Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation wish to re-affirm and recognize our history of alliance and friendship. Under the Memorandum, the parties will also look at ways to recognize Standing Buffalo's contributions to Canada and their rightful place within the fabric of Canadian society, to improve community well-being and incorporate aspects of Standing Buffalo's traditional knowledge into the discussions.

The co-developed Memorandum of Understanding will help guide the parties as they move forward together to rebuild their nation-to-nation relationship based on the recognition of rights, mutual respect and true partnership. This collaborative work will be driven by the priorities that Standing Buffalo has identified to achieve a meaningful reconciliation with Canada and build a strong foundation for realizing their vision for self-determination.

This Memorandum of Understanding is the result of ongoing discussions and an example of how Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples on shared solutions that renew relationships, respect their inherent rights and promote reconciliation.

Quotes

"In this momentous phase of our shared history, the Memorandum of Understanding between Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation and Canada marks a renewal of our ancient alliance, an alliance that was notably fortified during the Pontiac War from 1763 to 1764. This agreement acknowledges the depth of our nation-to-nation relationship, a bond characterized by mutual contributions and respect throughout centuries of allyship.

By honoring the past and embracing the future, we acknowledge the significant contributions each nation has made to our collective prosperity and survival. Together, we embark on a path forward, committed to enhancing the well-being of our communities, respecting our shared values, and continuing to build on the foundation of trust and partnership that has defined us for generations."

Chief Rodger Redman

Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation

"The Memorandum of Understanding affirms Canada's distinctive and evolving relationship with Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation. We will continue to work together with Standing Buffalo, as equal partners, to renew our relationship in the spirit of true reconciliation."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Dialogue first began between Canada and Standing Buffalo in 2021 at the Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion table.

and Standing Buffalo in 2021 at the Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion table. The Memorandum of Understanding announced today sets out the process for continued dialogue and collaboration to co-develop a mandate for entering into formal, rights-based reconciliation negotiations. It is not only a foundation for future meaningful discussions, but a testament of the future progress Canada and Standing Buffalo are pledging to work towards.

and Standing Buffalo are pledging to work towards. The process commits to incorporating Standing Buffalo's oral traditional testimony, which will play a pivotal role in enriching Canada's historical narrative to help build a comprehensive understanding of our intertwined histories and contributions.

historical narrative to help build a comprehensive understanding of our intertwined histories and contributions. Standing Buffalo is one of nine Dakota-Lakota First Nation communities in Canada . Standing Buffalo is committed to re-affirming its historic relationship with the Crown through an agreement that recognizes an enduring allyship, including the support provided by the Dakota to the British Crown during the War of 1812.

. Standing Buffalo is committed to re-affirming its historic relationship with the Crown through an agreement that recognizes an enduring allyship, including the support provided by the Dakota to the British Crown during the War of 1812. Standing Buffalo and Canada will continue to work together to find shared solutions that renew their nation-to-nation relationship and advance reconciliation for the benefit of the community and generations to come.

Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation

