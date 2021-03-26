Stampede Drilling Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SDI) announces that it has granted stock options to its directors, officers and employees to purchase 3,550,000 common shares with an exercise price of $0.21 per share. Of the 3,550,000 stock options granted, a total of 1,725,000 were granted to directors and officers. All Options carry a five-year term and are subject to vesting as to one quarter on the day of the grant and one quarter on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant. The grant of Options is subject to applicable stock exchange and regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

For further information: Lyle Whitmarsh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stampede Drilling Inc., Tel: (403) 984-5042

Related Links

https://www.stampededrilling.com/

