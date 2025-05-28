Stampede Drilling Announces Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Company") (TSXV: SDI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain officers of the Company.

The Options were granted on May 28, 2025 and have a term of five years from the date of grant, with one quarter of the Options vesting on the day of the grant and one quarter subsequently vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant. The Options may be exercised at a price of $0.15 per Common Share.

The Options were granted pursuant to the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company, as recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on May 15, 2025.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lyle Whitmarsh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stampede Drilling Inc., Tel: (403) 984-5042