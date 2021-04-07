Stampede Drilling Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SDI) announces that it has appointed Mr. Murray Hinz to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hinz is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience as a senior executive and providing business financial advisory services. Mr. Hinz is currently the Sr VP Finance & Administration of Parvus Therapeutics Inc. Before joining Parvus, Mr. Hinz was CanElson Drilling Inc's first Chief Financial Officer prior to becoming an Advisor to their Senior Executive team, providing finance, business development, risk management and corporate governance support. Mr. Hinz helped grow CanElson organically and through acquisitions from 1 to over 1,000 employees providing contract drilling rig services to customers in Canada, United States and Mexico.

Mr. Hinz's career also includes diverse industry financial advisory experience working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Canada and Deloitte in the Cayman Islands providing a wide variety of services including valuation, litigation support, forensic, restructuring and liquidation in Canada, United States, South America, Caribbean and the United Kingdom. In addition, he worked as a consultant providing financial management, business leadership and corporate strategy services to both private and public companies from the startup phase to larger organizations. Mr. Hinz's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, Mr. Rodger Hawkins, who has been a director of Stampede since September 2011, has advised the Board of Directors that he does not intend to stand for re-election at Stampede's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Hawkins has been with the Corporation since 2011, and the management, staff and directors of Stampede thank him for his valuable contributions to the company during this period, and wish him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Hawkins has agreed to assist the Board during this transition.

