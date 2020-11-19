Stamina Group Inc. Launches New Canadian Food + Travel Publication: WanderEater Magazine

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Stamina Group Inc. (STAMINA) is proud to officially launch its newest addition to the Canadian media landscape, WanderEater Magazine. WanderEater joins the STAMINA extended network of owned, operated and/or partner platforms including View the Vibe , DIVINE Magazine , OHLALA Magazine , SWAGGER Magazine , @ImagesofCanada and @StreetsofToronto . As an inspiring source of notable kitchens, hotels, restaurants and bars, WanderEater Magazine explores the top wanderlust destinations across Canada and around the globe, centered around the foods we crave.

"We're excited to officially launch our new platform, WanderEater Magazine, after being in the works for quite some time now," said Steven Branco, creative director and founder, Stamina Group Inc.. "With the current pandemic, we recognize that leisure travel is not a reality right now (nor encouraged), but people still crave an escape...wanderlust, if I may. Through showcasing the many diverse culinary hotspots in Canada and around the globe, while also exploring great ways to make these cuisines at home. Our goal is to allow people to learn about new destinations through the pages of WanderEater Magazine. We want our readers to enjoy learning about destinations now so that when it's safe to travel again, they have their bucket lists ready.

The launch of WanderEater.com comes at an interesting time of course, as a new study finds that 97% of respondents are happier when they have a trip planned. Furthermore, this study found that 71% claim that they are more energetic knowing that there is a trip to look forward to within the next six months. It's clear that planning for travel delivers great mental health benefits, especially amidst a pandemic.

WanderEater focuses on: staying ahead of kitchen design trends with celebrity experts such as Colin and Justin ; how to entertain at home (even if it's just your immediate family), with the notable entertainer, Sebastien Centner ; recipes from renowned chefs, such as Anna Olsen ; expert wine picks from the "Super Wine Girl" herself, Angela Aiello ; mixology, with cocktail experts such as Monica Carbonell ... and so much more. WanderEater gives first hand insight on the latest and greatest products that #WETested, while also providing its readers with everything culinary, design, travel and mixology related to keep them busy, in good spirits and entertained while we all pull through these trying times--starting with the upcoming Holiday Season. Our core audience? Canadians. Gender-neutral, but primarily focused on those between the ages of 25-44.

"I'm beyond thrilled and honoured to be working with Steven and the team at Stamina Group," said Blair Stutz, Associate Editor of WanderEater Magazine. "An unwavering love for food, travel, recipes, and restaurants is what WanderEater is all about, despite the trying times... I can't wait to bring my dynamic points of view, creative spirit, and years of experience to the table!"

WanderEater. Wandering aimlessly for Food.

Learn more about WanterEater Magazine here.

Logos, supporting imagery, and more available here for use.

ABOUT STAMINA GROUP INC.

Stamina Group Inc. (STAMINA) is a privately owned media and communications company. Specializing in digital, STAMINA creates award winning digital-first content solutions that deliver unique brand experiences. Having supported, owned, operated or partnered with some of Canada's rising digital media brands including: View the VIBE, DIVINE.ca, OHLALA.ca, SWAGGER Magazine, @ImagesofCanada, and @StreetsofToronto. Led by award and contest winning creative and on-air lifestyle expert, Steven Branco (@mr.stevenbranco). Recently expanding the company with a new agency division, STAMINA Labs, offering client-direct full service digital marketing, branding and experiential solutions, backed by the same teams that support the digital media brands our clients and audiences know and love.

For more, visit HaveStamina.com or @Stamina.Group on Instagram.

