Stagevision Strengthens Board with Appointment of Former Industry Executive Michael Leone

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Stagevision, a leading corporate audiovisual and event production company, today announced the appointment of Michael Leone to its Board of Directors. Leone, former Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Encore, brings extensive experience in scaling private equity-backed companies and deep expertise in the audiovisual and events industry.

"Michael's extensive experience in scaling operations and driving strategic growth for over 35 years makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Scott Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer of Stagevision. "His proven track record in acquisition strategy and successful integration, aligns perfectly with our expansion plans across North America. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings."

Leone's experience includes serving as both Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Encore, where he played a key role in the company's growth and operational excellence initiatives. His background also includes executive leadership positions in both public and private equity-backed companies where he consistently demonstrated success in driving strategic growth and operational improvements.

"I'm excited to join Stagevision's board at this pivotal time in the company's growth journey," said Michael Leone. "The company has built an impressive reputation for delivering exceptional audiovisual and event production services, and I look forward to contributing to its continued expansion. Having operated in this industry, I see tremendous opportunity to leverage Stagevision's strong foundation and talented team to capture new growth opportunities in the market."

Leone currently serves on several boards, including Beacon Fisheries, Free Market Music and The Suter Company.

About Stagevision

Stagevision is the largest Canadian-owned and operated audiovisual and event production company, specializing in corporate meetings, conferences, and brand experience events. For over 40 years, Stagevision has been bringing event visions to life with immersive experiences, seamless execution, and impactful storytelling—powered by cutting-edge technology, bold creativity, and proven reliability. Learn more at www.stagevision.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Banyan's long-term investment approach and successful track record in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs helps take businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independent, employee owned, multi-boutique asset management firm with over 40 years of history and offices across Canada and in the US, the UK and India. Collectively managing over C$127 billion in assets, CC&L Financial Group and its affiliate firms offer a diverse range of traditional and alternative investment products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

